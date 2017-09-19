Beyonce Lemonade Vinyl Mispressed With Songs From Ottawa Punk Band

If you’re a Beyoncé fan, you may have recently discovered a new appreciation for Ottawa punk band, Zex. Several European copies of Beyoncé’s Lemonade vinyl were misprinted, with the entire opening side of the record featuring songs from Zex’s album, Uphill Battle.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their confusion and surprise, wondering how an album as widely known as Lemonade could have been involved in a mix-up like this.

Either the vinyl release of #Lemonade has a pressing error or @Beyonce‘s gone punk pic.twitter.com/r3dvmgLoyK — Walter Marsh (@waltergibraltar) September 17, 2017

Bought Lemonade by Beyoncé on vinyl today. Side A contains no #Beyoncé, but five songs by Ottawa-based punk band #Zex. A bit odd.. #dkmusik — Tom Jensen (@TomJensen1966) September 15, 2017

Columbia Records has confirmed that the mispress was caused by “human error” at German pressing plant, Celebrate Records. Neither Zex nor Beyoncé had any knowledge of the incident, and the fans that received faulty copies of the vinyl were promised refunds and new copies.

Though many people were disappointed that their limited edition Beyoncé vinyls were ruined, some people are considering the misprint a collectable item.

Got Beyonce’s Lemonade vinyl and I’m kind of disappointed it wasn’t the misprinted Zex version. Bet that’s gonna be a collectable. — Stevie Grant (@TheStevieGrant) September 18, 2017

I am not going to pretend I like Zex more than I like #Lemonade, but a copy of that mistake pressing should be mine. — Josh F Lindley (@josh_lindley) September 19, 2017

Zex has also taken to their Facebook to address the mistake, and have even said that they would love to get their hands on a few copies. Evidently, having your music printed onto several vinyl copies of Beyoncé’s latest album can create quite the buzz around your band.