Beyonce Scores Her First Number One Hit In Almost A Decade

Beyonce has been on top of everything she touches. But although she shows up on the charts with almost every song she pens, would you believe it has been almost 10 years since she’s been number 1. Thank’s to her duet with Ed Sheeran, “Perfect” is number 1. Their track is Beyoncé’s sixth no. 1 as a solo artist and her first in nine years.

Her last no. 1 was 2008’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).”

Since then, she hit no. 5 with “Halo” and peaked at no. 2 with “Drunk in Love,” her collab with husband JAY-Z.