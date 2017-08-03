Listen Live

Bieber breaks his World Tour cancellation silence

The artist issued a statement about the tour

By Kool Celebrities, Music

Justin Bieber cancelled the remaining stops on his Purpose World Tour last week amid questions about his mental health. Bieber, after all, has been on tour for nearly two years. JB has finally issued a statement about the cancellation of the tour.

The most poignant piece of the statement is around his sustainability: “…taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE… I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable.”

The artist’s cancellation affected 15 shows, including two stops in Toronto.

CC image courtesy of Joe Bielawa via Flickr

