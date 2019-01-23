Big League Chew Changes Its Packaging In Wake Of #MeToo Movement!

Many companies are making an effort to change their gender bias ways and capitalize on the momentum of the #MeToo Movement!

Since forever; the packaging has always had male players!





Big League Chew, the classic chewing gum used by baseball players, little leaguers and people who just really love gum, just added female players to their packaging!

The female character, according to Ford Gum (Big League Chew’s parent company), was created by Amanda MacFarlane, a freelance character designer, who also happens to be the daughter of former Major League shortstop Bobby Bonner. She drew inspiration from her niece who plays softball currently.

The gum is already available online and will be available in stores by Spring!