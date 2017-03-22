Big Mac, McChicken And Filet-O-Fish Sauces Hit Canadian Grocery Stores This Spring

It’s the best when your favourite sauce or dressing at a fast food place or restaurant starts to show up in your local grocery store. My faves are the Swiss Chalet sauce and the house salad dressing and East Side Mario’s garden salad dressing.

Fan of the sauces at McDonald’s? You’re in luck. The Big Mac, McChicken and Filet-O-Fish sauces will soon be in grocery stores in Canada.

“With this launch, Canadians will now be able to experience the world famous sauces they love at home,” spokesperson Adam Grachnik said in a statement.

Until the glorious moment they’ll hit store shelves (which is supposed to be some time this spring), here’s how you can make it at home!

YouTube / McDonald’s Canada

Main Image via Business Insider