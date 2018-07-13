Big Named Celebrities Lose Millions Of Twitter Followers!

(Picture courtesy of Google Images)

Twitter has been doing a huge purge removing millions on fake and locked accounts from its social media platform and with that many celebrities are noticing that their retweets and fans have significantly dropped.

For example, it is reported that since the purge, Donald Trump is about 400,000 followers less than before- now there are 53 million people following the President!

Barack Obama’s Twitter account lost about 2.5 million followers to knock him down to about 10 million people now.

Also feeling less love is Kim Kardashian who saw her account drop from 60.2 million followers to 58.5 million.

