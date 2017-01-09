Big Rig Among Vehicles Stolen In Saturday Spree

South Simcoe Police on the hunt for a suspect they say stole a few vehicles over the weekend. A tractor trailer hauling a gravel trailer was reported stolen from the Bradford Wal-Mart, just before noon Saturday. Police recovered the big rig around four hours later near Thornton, but without the gravel hauler. They say the suspect stole a black Impala from a used car dealership near where the truck was abandoned. The suspect is described as male, white, about 6’2″, wearing a tan jacket, jeans, work boots and a black toque. Anyone who witnessed the Bradford theft, or has any information on the suspect is asked to call South Simcoe Police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.