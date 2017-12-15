Biggest Celebrity Headlines Of 2017

Ahhhh, 2017. What a year it was. There were some ups, and of course some downs, but no where were things more turbulent than in the lives of celebrities. We live in a celebrity mad world, so for you entertainment we’ve compiled the biggest celebrity stories of the past year.

Oscars Announce Wrong Best Picture Winner

It’s kind of hard to believe that this happened in 2017, but it did! Hollywood legends Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty were presenting the biggest award of the night, Best Picture, but they had been given the wrong envelope. They mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner, when actually it was Moonlight. Awkward!

WATCH: ‘La La Land’ announced as #Oscars Best Picture winner, but only until a mistake is realized with ‘Moonlight’ being the real winner. pic.twitter.com/wYsUngcdwe — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

Twin Baby Boom

Two A-List families welcomed twins this year, within a week of each other. Amal and George Clooney’s twins Ella and Alexander were born June 6th, while Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed Rumi and Sir on June 14th. Wonder if they’ll be scheduling any play dates?

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Ariana Grande Concert Attack

In one of the most heart breaking stories of the year, 23 people were killed at Manchester Arena homemade bomb was detonated as people were leaving Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert. Grande suspended her world tour to visit with victims of the attack, and eventually returning to Manchester for a benefit concert to raise money for the victims.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

The Fall Of Harvey Weinstein

Bolstered by the #MeToo movement, years of whispered came to light when The New York Times published their investigation on how Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein had a nearly three decade long history of paying off sexual assault and harrassment accusers. Weinstein’s very public fall from signaled a major culture shift in Hollywood, as survivors started coming forward with their stories of sexual harrassment and assault from many other high profile celebrities, including Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K. and Jeremy Piven.

Celebrity Splitsville

There are always celebrity break ups, but there were a few high profile splits this past year that raised a few eyebrows. Janet Jackson split with her husband in April, just three months after welcoming their first child. In August, Hollywood’s most adorable couple, Anna Faris & Chris Pratt, announced they were seperating after 8 years of marriage, releasing a statement saying “We tried hard for a long time and we’re really disappointed”. Then, Fergie & Josh Duhamel announced their seperation after 8 years of marriage in September. How are we supposed to believe in love???

Gord Downie Passes Away

On October 17th, Canadians woke up to the news they had been dreading, as Gord Downie had passed away after a nearly two-year battle with brain cancer. Tributes to the iconic Canadian front man came pouring out. Even the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau even released a statement, saying “we are less of a country without Gord Downie in it“. Downie’s legacy lives on through the Downie Wenjack Fund, continuing Gord’s efforts to encourage reconciliation with the indigenous community.

A post shared by 107.5 KOOL FM (@koolfmbarrie) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

Selena Gomez Announces She Had A Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez shocked her fans in September when she revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant over the summer. Selena had to have the transplant because of complications due to lupus. Her best friend Francia Raisa donated the kidney, which Selena called “the ultimate gift“.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

Kardashians, Kardashians, Everywhere!

There are so many Kardashians, it’s hard to keep them straight. This year, the reality TV world has been consumed with rumours that both Khloe Kardashian AND Kylie Jenner are expecting. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will welcome their third child, via surrogate, next year but the family has yet to confirm either Khloe or Kylie’s pregnancy. Wanna bet they’re saving the reveal for the next season of their show?

Is Khloe Kardashian FINALLY confirming her pregnancy in this episode of KUWTK? #khloé #khloekardashian https://t.co/hrVIk8hUKm — Style Your Bump (@styleyourbumpUK) December 15, 2017

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Engaged

Last, but certainly not least. Actually, this is probably the biggest story of 2017, and it happened right near the end. On November 27th, Prince Charles announced that Prince Harry & Meghan Markle were officially engaged.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

The couple were set up on a blind date in 2016, and managed to keep their relationship a secret for quite a while before the press uncovered the romance. Harry proposed with a ring he designed himself, using diamonds from Princess Diana’s jewellery collection

A post shared by Expressen Kungligt (@expressenkungligt) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:22am PST

Breaking from Royal tradition, the Prince and Ms. Markle will marry on May 19th, 2018 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.