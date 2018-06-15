Bill Cosby Has Fired His Entire Defence Team

Bill Cosby has reportedly fired his entire defence team as he awaits sentencing which is scheduled for this fall. His spokesperson did confirm the news but did not get into the reasons why.

Cosby was found guilty in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in a Philadelphia suburb in 2004.

The 80-year-old comedian is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on September 24. He faces up to 10 years in prison on each count, although the actual sentence is likely to be much shorter.