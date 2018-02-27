Bill Cosby’s Daughter Has Died

Ensa Cosby who was 44 years old and who always stood by her father, died in Massachusetts on Friday night.

The cause of death is unknown, but sources tell TMZ Ensa has battled a string of medical issues in the past.

This is the second child of Cosby who has died. His son Ennis

was murdered during a failed robbery attempt in 1997.

