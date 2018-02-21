Bill Gates Will Guest Star On The Big Bang Theory!

This isn’t the first time that Bill Gates has played himself on a hit show. He previously appeared as himself on “Frasier” back in 2001.

In the episode of The Big Theory, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) will find herself hosting Gates at work, and her friends go to great lengths in their effort to meet the billionaire innovator. The episode is set to air in late March.

“The Big Bang Theory” frequently recruits figures from the science, tech, engineering and math fields to appear as guest stars. Some have included astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Stephen Hawking, Telsa founder Elon Musk and Apple’s Steve Wozniak.



