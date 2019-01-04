The latest viral trend is the #BirdBoxChallenge, based off the Netflix film “Bird Box”.

Sandra Bullock stars in the movie and finds herself and her two kids having to navigate through a post-apocalyptic world and perform their daily takes blindfolded.

This challenge on social media has people attempting to move from one location to another, or perform everyday tasks while blindfolded.

There have already been multiple reports of people, and kids, being seriously injured because of this.

Netflix has been urging everyone NOT to participate in the challenge:

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

But of course that hasn’t stopped the abundance of people still wanting to get in on this dangerous fad.

(Video & Image Courtesy of Netflix)