Listen Live

Black Friday Bargains – Tread Carefully

Some tips if you're eyeballing a new computer

By News

Black Friday. Bargains. A few to be had for sure but shop carefully, especially if you have your eye on a new laptop. The cheap ones, for $300-$400 may not be a bargain, in the long run, says Aaron Weston at Northern Protocol in Barrie…

Buying one of these units, says Weston, means you may be in the market for another new laptop next Black Friday. A better bet, he says, would be the #100 or $200 discount on a machine regularly priced at $900 or more. Weston also recommends you avoid shopping online, better to go to the store and play with the machines on display, check their quality and how responsive it is to your needs. He offers more advice in our interview below…

Related posts

Here Comes Santa Claus!

No Gun Found

Barrie OPP Officer Cleared By SIU Following September Crash

Info Session To Shed Light on Collingwood Power Sale

Wanted Man Could Be in Barrie, Collingwood, Wasaga, or Orillia

Wasaga Hoping to Sell River Road Land

The Rap Sheet

5000 Candles Light Your Way First Light Celebration at Sainte Marie Among The Hurons

Suspects Sought In Theft Of Trail Cameras From Outdoor Store