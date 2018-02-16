Marvel’s Black Panther is out today! And people are so excited about this movie. It has the most pre-sale tickets of any non-Star Wars movie…

Los Angeles Times writer Jen Yamato wrote that it is the first Marvel movie about something real.

“‘Black Panther’ is incredible, kinetic, purposeful,” Yamato wrote. “A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people.”

Those who have seen it so far are calling it the best Marvel movie ever!



Y’all. Y’ALL. Y’ALL. #BlackPanther is everything I wanted and so much more. Ryan Coogler has changed game for MCU. My God. pic.twitter.com/12dfz0xKkk — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018