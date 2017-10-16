Listen Live

Blade Runner 2049 No Match For Happy Death Day

New Number One At The Box Office

By News

“Happy Death Day” – the “Groundhog Day” inspired horror pic – took first place away from “Blade Runner 2049” at the weekend box office. Studio estimates show “Happy Death Day” took in $26.5 million. With a PG-13 rating, the film scored big with younger audiences — 63 percent were under 25.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theatres, according to comScore.

1. “Happy Death Day,” $26.5 million ($5 million international).

2.”Blade Runner 2049,” $15.1 million ($29.3 million international).

3.”The Foreigner,” $12.8 million ($5.2 million international).

4.”It,” $6.1 million ($10.4 million international).

5.”The Mountain Between Us,” $5.7 million ($4.1 million international).

6.”American Made,” $5.4 million ($3.2 million international).

7.”Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” $5.3 million ($15.6 million international).

8.”The Lego Ninjago Movie,” $4.3 million ($9.5 million international).

9.”My Little Pony: The Movie,” $4 million ($4.9 million international).

10.”Victoria and Abdul,” $3.1 million ($1.9 million international).

