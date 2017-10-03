Blade Runner 2049 Red Carpet, Cancelled

The new Blade Runner 2049 red carpet was cancelled due to the mass shooting in Las Vegas. The movie stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and opens this week in theatres.

Ahead of the opening- the red carpet was scheduled in LA; but a statement from Warner Bros said…

“In light of the tragic events of last night, Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures and Alcon Entertainment are cancelling the red carpet for tomorrow’s screening of Blade Runner 2049. We join the rest of the country in sending heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this tragedy.”

Instead, a small premier will be held with stars and those associated with the film.