Blake Shelton Names Sexiest Man Live by People Magazine

Good Choice People!

By Dirt/Divas

People Magazine have named Blake Shelton as this year’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2017!

The irony about this is that Blake doesn’t like to be the centre of attention, in fact, his girlfriend Gwen Stefani had to convince him to get on board with this!

Blake said in an interview about the honour ‘I’ve been ugly my whole life. If I can be sexy for a year, I’m taking it!’ Blake has a new album which is currently number one on the Billboard Top Country charts. The People magazine issue is out this Friday!

