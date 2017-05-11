Blast From the Past: “Gangnam Style” Psy is Back w/ New Music

Gangnam Style by Psy is the most watched video ever on Youtube with over 2.8 billion views and it seems like the only person who could break that record is.. Psy.

Wednesday the King of Youtube dropped this new track, “I Luv It.” Psy’s new music video already has over 8 million views on Youtube and it comes with a catchy dance routine.

He also dropped a second new song, “New Face” already nearing 8 million views. How does he do it?