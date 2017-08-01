Blowing Out Birthday Candles Results In More Than 1,000% More Bacteria
Perhaps this my motivate you to not eat that piece of cake!
You may want to rethink accepting a slice of cake after someone blows out the candles.
A recent study, “Bacterial Transfer Associated with Blowing Out Candles on a Birthday Cake,” has found that blowing out birthday candles spreads tiny drops of saliva and tons of bacteria onto the cake.
Researchers compared the icing on two cakes — one where candles were blown out, and another where they were not.
They found that the icing of the cake with blown-out candles had 1,400 percent more bacteria than the icing on the cake that was left alone.
Make a wish!