Blowing Out Birthday Candles Results In More Than 1,000% More Bacteria

You may want to rethink accepting a slice of cake after someone blows out the candles.

A recent study, “Bacterial Transfer Associated with Blowing Out Candles on a Birthday Cake,” has found that blowing out birthday candles spreads tiny drops of saliva and tons of bacteria onto the cake.

Researchers compared the icing on two cakes — one where candles were blown out, and another where they were not.

They found that the icing of the cake with blown-out candles had 1,400 percent more bacteria than the icing on the cake that was left alone.

Make a wish!