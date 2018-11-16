We are so EXCITED to be announcing our 2nd Annual Blowouts for Boobies! Last years event was a massive success and this year we want to raise even more money for RVH andour local breast cancer patients.

We are looking for vendors who want to join our “Ladies Night” on Friday, November 16th from 5pm-9pm. We are also looking for raffle items and donations in kind for our prizes from local businesses.Please give us a call to learn more about getting involved! We can’t wait to see everyone!