Blue Jay Fan Wanted In Connection to Convenience Store Theft

Man Wearing Blue Jays Swag Caught On Camera

A snatch and grab at a Barrie convenience store and police say the perp was caught on camera. Around 2:00 in the morning of July 19th, Barrie Police say a man went into the Mac’s at Dunlop and Mulcaster, grabbed what he could, and ran. The suspect is described as:

  • Male
  • white
  • 25 – 35 yrs
  • Heavy build
  • 6’0”
  • Dark beard and goatee
  • Wearing a grey “Blue Jays” toque, blue “Blue Jays” t-shirt and dark shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to Constable He of the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025, ext.2667, khe@barriepolice.ca  or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

