Bo Peep Make Her Return In Toy Story 4!

We saw quite a bit of Bo peep in Toy story 1 and 2 but was notably absent in Toy story 3. Disney has just released a teaser trailer marking the return of Bo Peep to the story line and she has ditched the fluffy dress for a more realistic outfit! Bo is now wearing a blue jumpsuit !

The last time we saw Bo was in 1999!

“Bo’s taken control of her own destiny,” Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley said in a press release. “While Woody was watching Andy grow up, Bo gathered dust until she took it upon herself to head out into the world. And when Woody shows up, they can’t believe that they’ve found each other again.”

Forky is a new character that we saw in the first teaser in November of 2018!

And a couple other characters coming Ducky and Bunny! Toy Story 4 will hit theatres this summer!