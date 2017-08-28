Listen Live

Boaters Jump Into Water To Avoid Cabin Fire

No Injuries Following Fire Near Tiffin Boat Launch

By News

A fire on the waters of Barrie. Some boaters had to jump into the water around 2:00 Sunday, to avoid a fire on their boat, just off the Tiffin Boat Launch. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, helped everyone out of the water and made sure the fire was out. Authorities say the fire got its start while someone tried to refuel the stove in the boat’s cabin. Barrie Police say the fire was accidental, and the craft had all the necessary safety equipment otherwise.

