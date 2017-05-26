Boating Without Owning

Boating has become a whole lot easier in Simcoe County…even if you don’t have a boat of your own. Carefree Boat Club at Lefroy Harbour Resort is “kind of like a country club for boaters” says skipper Steve Taylor. Cost effective, with training available and access to multiple vessels…

And never an issue with a boat being available when you want to head out on the water. Taylor says some of their members are former boat owners looking to rid themselves of the hassles of bot ownership – maintenance, storage fees, cleaning and such.

Carefree Boat Club is holding an open house Saturday (May 27) at noon. A chance to learn more about it, talk with current members and check out some of the fleet.

More with with Steve Taylor below…