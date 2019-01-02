Listen Live

Bob Einstein, Super Dave Osborne And ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actor Has Passed Away

He Died At Age 76 After A Battle With Cancer

The world has lost an iconic comedian today, as actor and writer Bob Einstein has passed away at age 76.

Einstein is most well known for the character Super Dave Osborne, and his recurring role on Curb Your Enthusiasm. According to Deadline, he died today after battling with cancer.

The actor and writer got his start when writing on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour before going on to write for The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour and the Dick Van Dyke series Van Dyke and Company.

 

Einstein has appeared on shows like The John Byner Comedy HourCarsonLetterman, and more before starting the Super Dave series in the late 80’s. Most recently, Einstein appeared on several episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, where he played Larry David’s friend Marty Funkhouser. He also had a recurring part on Arrested Development, where he played Larry Middleman.

Rest in peace Bob Einstein, you will be missed.

