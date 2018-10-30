Bob Saget Set To Return To AFV!

In the 80’s kids, Bob Saget not only played the dorky dad- Danny Tanner on Full House but he was also host of America’s Funniest Home Videos (Friday night’s were awesome in the 80’s.)

He’s reprised his cheesy dad character on Fuller House and it looks like he will be hosting another version of AFV…

ABC has ordered Videos After Dark, a spin-off of AFV (formerly known as America’s Funniest Home Videos.)

But Videos After Dark will reportedly feature more “adult-oriented content” than the home-repair fails and skateboarding wipeouts…

There will be no prize money awarded for these after-hour clips, so amateur videographers will have to content themselves with the bragging rights.