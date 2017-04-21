Listen Live

Bobcat Among Equipment Stolen From New Tecumseth Job Site

Overnight Theft Saw Tractor, Trailer, Others Stolen

Some heavy equipment has been stolen from a New Tecumseth work site. The OPP say someone got into a lot near the intersection of 20th Sideroad and Line 14, and made off with a bobcat and grapple bucket attachment, tractor, and a utility trailer. It is believed the theft took place between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Anyone with information can contact the Nottawasaga OPP detachment through 1-888-310-1122, or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

