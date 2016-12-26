Listen Live

Body Of Snowmobiler Recovered

Machine Went Through Ice On Penatangushene Bay

By News

Police have recovered the body of a snowmobiler who went through the ice near Penetanguishene Bay on December 23rd. An OPP helicopter unit and the Southern Georgian Bay Marine Unit located the body of a 25 year old female on December 24th BUT due to dangerous conditions police were unable to make a safe recovery. Police were able to recover the body December 25th..
They are warning other snowmobilers that many area lakes are not completely frozen and therefore are unsafe due to open water.

Related posts

Awesome Turkey Leftover Recipes

5 Easy Cookie & Sweets Recipes you can make before Christmas

Here’s what to get a Green Day fan in your life.

WATCH: Christmas Carpool Karaoke

10 Wines Under $10 to Impress even the Biggest Scrooge this Christmas

Lady Gaga Releases Video For ‘Million Reasons’

TOP 10 DIY HOLIDAY DECORATIONS ON A BUDGET

Great Light Displays In Simcoe County

Beatles Lego is here!