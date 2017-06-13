Bomb Squad Pays A Visit to North Barrie Fire Hall

They didn’t exactly have a blast at a Barrie fire station this afternoon, but then again, they didn’t want to. Someone dropped off two explosive devices at Fire Hall #2 on Bell Farm Road early this afternoon, which first brought out the Barrie Police to set up a perimeter, then the military to dispose of the explosive. Barrie Police Constable Sarah Bamford explains how the devices got there.

Nobody was hurt, but Bamford says the Fire Service isn’t the one who gets the call in this case.

Bell Farm Road was shut down at St. Vincent for about an hour, while members of CFB Borden made sure the devices didn’t pose any danger.