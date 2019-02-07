“Boost Your Networking Effectiveness” with Danielle Reaume Coaching & Consulting.

Come out to our February Breakfast and start your morning with some FUN sponsored by Canadian First Financial – Barrie!

Danielle Reaume, Coaching & Consulting has planned an interactive experience for Chamber members to get INTO their comfort zone with Networking!

She will be providing valuable tools on how to ‘break the ice’, make instant connections and rapport, conversation enhancers, how to make the most of the networking events that you attend and you will walk away with a whole new confidence level for the next event you attend!

Danielle ReaumeDanielle is a joyful, positive & energetic entrepreneur who loves building and enhancing genuine relationships. She has a background in personal and professional development & public speaking delivering workshops, speaking engagements and Emceeing.

As a Life Coach with a focus on Relationships, Danielle guides her clients to remove road blocks that have been preventing them from living a life of purpose and fulfillment – based on the clients definition of what they want most out of life. She empowers her clients with solution-based therapies, positive new strategies and resources to better manage the Daily Influx of Life’s Events.

Danielle is a Board-Certified Master NLP Practitioner & Coach, Master of Time Line Therapy™ and Master of Hypnotherapy as well as a Practitioner of The Quantum Change Process™.