Boys, Ages 3 And 1, Survive Several Days After Mom Dies In Car Wreck

A tale of survival from Camden, Arkansas where a three-year-old boy and his one-year-old brother survived alone for several days after the car they were in crashed into a deep ravine killing their mother.

Authorities initially believed the crash happened Saturday or Sunday, but now think it may have occurred last Thursday. In that time, the daytime temperature reached as high as 32C.

The three-year-old was found Monday wandering along a roadway after climbing from the wreck.

His infant brother was found still strapped in his car seat.

Both children were taken to a local hospital and the 1-year-old was treated for dehydration.

