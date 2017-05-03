Bracebridge Lad Learns Drugs and Driving Don’t Mix

A Bracebridge lad is up on charges in connection to a weekend crash. It started with calls from concerned motorists around 9:00 Saturday morning, reporting an erratic driver along Muskoka Road 118. Not long after, the same erratic vehicle is said to have crashed into another car. Police were on scene a few minutes later, and say a 22-year-old man has been charged with Driving While Impaired By Drugs, and will be in Bracebridge court to explain himself later this month.