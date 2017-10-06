Bradford Council Green Lights Red Light Camera Feasibility Study
Staff To Report Back
Bradford is mulling over red light cameras. At it’s latest meeting, council voted to have staff look at the feasibility of implementing a red light program in town. The town’s traffic department will crunch the numbers and report back if its worth the cost. Barrie went through a similar exercise last year, ending after the city’s Police Chief pointed out fewer than 4 per cent of collisions occur in Barrie because of running red lights.