Listen Live

Bradford Council Green Lights Red Light Camera Feasibility Study

Staff To Report Back

By News

Bradford is mulling over red light cameras. At it’s latest meeting, council voted to have staff look at the feasibility of implementing a red light program in town. The town’s traffic department will crunch the numbers and report back if its worth the cost. Barrie went through a similar exercise last year, ending after the city’s Police Chief pointed out fewer than 4 per cent of collisions occur in Barrie because of running red lights.

Related posts

The Rap Sheet

Assault Rifle and $25k In Cocaine Seized During Two Bradford Raids

Barrie Police Launch Report a Bully Button

Road Rage Witnesses Wanted

Barrie’s Jobless Rate Plummeted Last Month

Thanksgiving Monday – What’s Open And Closed

World Headlines

Holiday Weekend Weather

UPDATE: Hidden Camera Probe At Collingwood School Concludes