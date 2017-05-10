Bradford Ex-Husband Up On Charges After Bar Visit and Rollover

An ex-husband is facing a few charges after police say he showed up somewhere he shouldn’t be. Just before 1:00 Wednesday morning, South Simcoe Police were called to a restaurant in Bradford, where a woman there said her ex had been drinking at the bar and harassing her. She claims he smashed her cellphone before leaving. Police say he’s on a bail condition that prohibits him from contacting her or drinking alcohol. Around 5:30 police heard a man had ran from the scene of a pickup truck rollover at Innisfil Beach Road and 20th Sideroad, later learning both suspects were the same. Police tracked the 30-year-old man down at his Bradford home, and charged him appropriately.