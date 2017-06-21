Bradford Gets Bus Money

Time to hit the road in Bradford, now the town is getting another bus. We found out at this week’s meeting of Bradford West Gwillimbury council the town has been awarded a $76,000 grant to purchase a new transit vehicle. And the town needs it too, ridership grew by more than 20 per cent last year over the year previous. The money comes from the federal Public Transit Infrastructure fund, but doesn’t cover the whole cost of the bus. The town has already budgeted $167,000 for the vehicle.