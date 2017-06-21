Listen Live

Bradford Gets Bus Money

Part of Bus Purchase Cost Covered By Federal Funding

By News

Time to hit the road in Bradford, now the town is getting another bus. We found out at this week’s meeting of Bradford West Gwillimbury council the town has been awarded a $76,000 grant to purchase a new transit vehicle. And the town needs it too, ridership grew by more than 20 per cent last year over the year previous. The money comes from the federal Public Transit Infrastructure fund, but doesn’t cover the whole cost of the bus. The town has already budgeted $167,000 for the vehicle.

Related posts

Route Champlain Takes Visitors Through Our Region

Lover’s Quarrel Ends With Criminal Charges

Gravenhurst, Inside Workers Reach Deal

Suspect Sought Following Keswick Sexual Assault

Familiar Face Leads To Dozens Of Criminal Charges

UPDATE: How To Become Barrie’s Next Ward 6 Councillor

National Aboriginal Day

It’s Summer! Sort Of

Two Charged Following Raid in Clearview