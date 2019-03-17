Bradford Greenhouses Spring Garden and Home Show

Bradford Greenhouses is pleased to present the annual Barrie Spring Garden & Home Show. A show that is dedicated to re-imagining your living space! From home renovation, to landscaping, and interior design; whether you are an exhibitor looking to showcase your product, or a consumer looking for inspiration and ideas to improve your home and garden; this is the show for you!

The Barrie Spring Garden & Home Show will be held on March 16th – 17th, 2019 at Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery in Barrie, located at 4346 Highway 90 (4 kms west of Hwy 400 on Dunlop). The show will be running Saturday 10am – 5pm and Sunday 10am – 4pm. Admission and parking are FREE!