Bradford, Innisfil “Focus On Safety” Yields Positive Results and Lots of Fines

Some positive results from a recent police blitz, but they say more work is needed. From April 16th to the 30th, South Simcoe Police ran an initiative called “Focus on Safety” in response to an increase in collisions in two areas. Officers focused on Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil, and Bradford’s Holland Street. In those two weeks, officers say there was an eight per cent reduction in crashes at the first location, and a 34% dip at the second. That said, police claim 243 speeding charges were laid in that time, along with some additional tickets written up including only one distracted driving fine.