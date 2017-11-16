Listen Live

Bradford Man Facing Human Trafficking Charges

Suspect is One of Two Charged Following Incidences Reported Last Month

A Bradford man is one of two charged following an OPP human trafficking investigation. Officers arrested the 22-year-old along with a 19-year-old man from Kleinburg, in connection to offenses said to have happened at a few hotels in Durham Region last month. The pair face charges of Trafficking in Persons, Advertising Sexual Services, Uttering Threats, and Extortion. More charged are expected as the investigation continues.

