Bradford Man Thought The Police Were On His Side

A Bradford man called the cops and got himself arrested. South Simcoe Police say a court order should have prevented a 63-year-old man showing up to a Bradford home yesterday, but they say he was there anyway, as one of the victims was leaving for work. Police claim the guy argued with the victim before smashing her car windshield. Later in the day, he was being restrained by one of the other victims while allegedly acting out, so the suspect called the police. Officers showed up and took the man into custody, now facing a few additional charges, including a court order to stay away from booze too.