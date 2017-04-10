Listen Live

Bradford Mulling over Simcoe County Membership

Town Reviewing If It Should Strike Out on Its Own Or Look to York Region

By News

Bradford wants to know it’s getting its money’s worth out of being a part of Simcoe County. At the latest meeting of council, Mayor Rob Keffer said he’d be getting the paperwork together to direct town staff to review the financial and service delivery agreements between the town and the county, with an eye on three possibilities: what an improved deal with Simcoe would look like, whether Bradford should become an independent municipality like Barrie and Orillia, or whether the town would be better served by joining York Region to the south. Area residents will be given plenty of time to toss in their two cents as this review progresses.

