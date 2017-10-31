Listen Live

Bradford Residents Can Weigh in On future of Simcoe St. Community Centre

Aging Facility Has Plenty of Potential

Bradford wants to know what you would do with the Community Centre. The site on Simcoe Road is more than sixty years old now, and sits on 18 acres of land in an area seeing significant growth, so the building has potential, but the town wants residents to fill out an online survey to help come up with a plan to maximize that potential. “The Community Centre sits on eighteen acres of property in the middle of an area that’s experiencing a lot of growth, so it has enormous potential to provide more services to residents and visitors to our town,” says Terry Foran, Director of Community Services. “We are very excited to look at all of the possibilities and to once again bring the public together to brainstorm the best ways to move forward.” More information on the process, as well as a link to the survey, are available online.

