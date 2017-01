South Simcoe Police say a Bradford woman failed her test. Too bad it was a breathalyser test. Around 9:30 Saturday evening, police say a 44-year-old driver made a left turn in front of another vehicle at Holland St. and 10th Sideroad in Bradford, causing a crash. Police arrived, gave her a sobriety test, then took her downtown to be charged. No injuries reported as a result of the collision.