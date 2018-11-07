Listen Live

Breaking Bad Movie In The Works!

Bitch!

By Dirt/Divas

I knew chapter in the Breaking bad story is in the works.  It’s not clear whether the two hour movie will be released as a big screen event or a made for TV….

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is working on a two-hour movie.  Breaking Bad became a critical breakout for AMC and ran for five seasons.  Than came Better Call Saul as Gilligan’s follow-up series.  Is it a prequel like “Better Call Saul”? Or a follow-up? We don’t know. We also don’t know if Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are involved…But here’s hoping!

 

