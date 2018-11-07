Breaking Bad Movie In The Works!

I knew chapter in the Breaking bad story is in the works. It’s not clear whether the two hour movie will be released as a big screen event or a made for TV….

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is working on a two-hour movie. Breaking Bad became a critical breakout for AMC and ran for five seasons. Than came Better Call Saul as Gilligan’s follow-up series. Is it a prequel like “Better Call Saul”? Or a follow-up? We don’t know. We also don’t know if Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are involved…But here’s hoping!