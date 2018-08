Girl is cookoo for cocoa puffs.

Some woman sent out invites to her wedding, detailing in them that she is asking for CASH GIFTS ONLY of $1000-$1500, per guest. Exsqueeze me?

Then when her Maid of Honour and Groom tried to tell her to reel it in she lost it…

*Lots of swearing in her very long FB rant* But it’s a juicy read.