Bridesmaids Sequel? We Now Have The Answer

If you were hoping for a Bridesmaids sequel – doesn’t look like its gonna happen…This coming straight from the director, Paul Feig.

The 2011 comedy is pee your pants funny and one of the best rom coms to come out since American Pie…

Paul Feig told a reporter that “I don’t know if there will be one, honestly. That movie worked so well because it was about a woman having a crisis in her life and fixing it. So you don’t want her to have another crisis.”

Melissa McCarthy admits that a role like the one she had in Bridesmaids doesn’t come along very often and admits that roll really put her on the map in Hollywood!.