The inaugural Bridget’s Run is a 1km/5km family fun run/walk in recognition of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month and in support of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and Bridget’s Bunnies.

Bridget’s Bunnies is dedicated to ensuring no family endures infant loss alone. In memory of baby Bridget, kits are provided to the birthing unit at RVH that include memory makers, practical items, hand written notes, and resources to help the parents in the days that follow.

To participate follow the link in this event page, or search for Bridget’s Run on the Running Room Website. Registration begins at 8:00 am, with the first race starting at 9:00 am. Strollers and furry friends are welcome. For more information or to sponsor this event, email us at bridgetsrun@hotmail.com

To register visit:

https://www.events.runningroom.com/site/15727/bridgets-run-2018/