Bring a Bag and Meet the Mayor

From 1:00pm to 3:00pm on Friday August 4th, 2017 the Mayor will be at the Barrie Native Friendship Centre located at 175 Bayfield Street. The Hunger to Hope team needs your help to build a better community! All you need to do in bring in non-perishable food items. Don’t know what to bring? Ideal food items include; rice, canned soup, canned fruits and vegetables, granola bars, packaged nuts, crackers, pasta and sauce, and canned fish.

In the short time frame of two weeks the Hunger to Hope team has collected about $250.00 worth of strawberries kindly donated by Barrie Hill Farms. The team has met our Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and gave him one of their t-shirts. Currently, the team has been featured on Barrie CTV 6:00 News, in another article for a Barrie newspaper, and has been contacted by two other news agencies to schedule interviews. The food security workers are eager to raise awareness for food insecurities for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in the area.

Their vision is Hunger to Hope Indigenous Barrie will raise awareness for sustainable food security by identifying the gaps in existing services and increasing practical access to good, healthy food. By reaching their goal they will achieve a healthy Indigenous community. Mind, Body, and Spirit.

The Barrie Native Friendship Centre services not just Barrie, but most of Simcoe County. According to Jason White, the Communications Support at the BNFC, “Out of over 1000 clients 80% do not have their basic needs met.” Their program was created to notably decrease this statistic. Their program is funded by Barrie Native Friendship Centre’s Apatisiwin Education and Training Program through Grace United Church and Beausoleil First Nation. If you want to learn more about their cause you can follow their journey on Instagram @hungertohopebarrie, Hunger to Hope Indigenous Barrie Facebook page, and Twitter @hunger_to_hope.

If you would like more information or to schedule an interview please contact Brianna Laws at (705)-717-1794 or by email at briannalaws.94@gmail.com.