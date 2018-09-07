Bring the Kids to Meet Your Barrie Firefighters, It Could Prove Vital One Day

You and the kids have an open invitation to visit the Fire Hall, and it could come in handy someday.

The Barrie Fire Service is encouraging you to get your kids familiar with what a firefighter looks like when they’ve got all their equipment on.

It’s really important that all children learn to trust firefighters. Bring your kids to visit the fire hall and meet your #communityhelpers. If they are ever in danger, we will put our arms around them and carry them to safety. #hugafirefighter pic.twitter.com/dJKyGS13fi — Barrie Fire (@Barrie_Fire) September 7, 2018

Barrie Fire Prevention Officer Samantha Hoffman says children should know what to expect, if the worst were to occur:

Hoffman says everyone is welcome to visit any of the city’s five fire halls to meet the firefighters that work there. Unless they’re out on a call, of course. Hoffman adds bigger groups can book a tour.