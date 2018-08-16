Britney Spears Forced To Pay $100,000 In Court Fees

Britney Spears is currently in court battling child support payments! Her Ex, Kevin Federline is asking that Britney up her payments to him… And now just to make matters worse, a judge has ordered Britney to pay $100,000 to K-fed’s legal costs…

Kevin currently gets $20,000 per month to help take care of their two boys Sean who’s 12 and Jayden who’s now 11….

Kevin wants triple that. Britney’s father who takes care of Britney’s money had already offered Kevin an extra $10 grand per month but Kevin said no…

Their next hearing is in October!