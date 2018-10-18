Britney Spears Is About To Become The Highest Paid Entertainer In Las Vegas!

Brit just scored a massive deal to become the highest paid performer in Las Vegas bringing in $507,000 per/show! Celine Dion is making $476,000 per night.

Today also, we’re expecting a big announcement from Britney on Ellen! She and Ryan Gosling pre-taped a show that has everyone excited about the mini Mickey Mouse Club reunion but also- what is Brit up too?

It’s expected Britney will make an announcement today to tie in with the 20th anniversary of her debut hit Hit Me Baby One More Time released in October 1998.